Stimulus Check Incoming For Maine

Stimulus Check seems to be the need of the hour for the Americans. The threat of another wave of the coronavirus looms large over America. Covid cases have experienced an alarming surge in recent weeks.

This has led the people to speculate about a possible shutdown. The dreaded memory of the 2020 shutdown is still fresh in the minds of Americans. A shutdown brings immense pressure on individuals.

The economy also takes a huge blow. Households struggle to meet their necessities. Keeping in mind all of these, the citizens are petitioning for the provision of another check. Some states have taken matters into their own hands.

They have designed their very own version of Stimulus Checks.The petitions and the letters all seem to go to waste. The federal government did not seem to be keen on further payments. The Democrats sent a letter to the President. Two more petitions were signed. The petitions asked for the provision of $2000 & $1200 payments for all the Americans.

These payments were supposed to be delivered every month. Any individual who was a lawful resident of America was entitled to receiving this money. All these petitions did not seem to have affected the decision of the federal government.

However, in the absence of such funding, States have proposed new stimulus checks. Let us learn more about them in detail below.

Stimulus Check: Janet Mills To Give Out $850

Janet Mills is the Governor of Maine. Mills have proposed a new stimulus check for its citizens. The Governor has proposed a check of $850 for all of its citizens.

As per the calculation of the state, nearly 800,000 citizens will be eligible for the payment. These payments will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the eligible person.

In order to save time and hassle, Mills have decided to transfer the funds electronically.

The stimulus check will be providing a great relief to the households that are finding it difficult to manage the spike in the prices of gas.

The money will be beneficial to combat the problem of inflation as well.