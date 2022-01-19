Stimulus Check For Navajo Nation

Stimulus Check was designed to provide financial assistance to the needy. The government of Joe Biden declared the program in the month of March. The program stressed struggling households.

Families that struggled with the adversities of the pandemic were given importance. The federal government of America laid down the eligibility criteria for receipt of Stimulus Checks.

Citizens earning below $75000 will be provided with the maximum benefits. As the income would go higher, the amount of assistance would decrease. For households making over $160,000 annually, there was no provision of Stimulus Checks.

However, the federal government did not seem interested. The administration stated that the economy has started to bounce back. The rate of unemployment has also gone down significantly. Petitions and letters have been produced to the government favoring more financial aid.

The government is encouraging the reopening of local businesses. This would mean more job opportunities for the people. The vaccination campaign is also being promoted rapidly. However, residents of the Navajo Nation have good news coming their way.

The state government has sanctioned new stimulus checks for the citizens. Let us learn about them in detail below.

Stimulus Check: Elders To Receive Money

The Navajo Nation has declared a stimulus check of $2000 for its residents. It also allotted a sum of $600 for the children.

The government has also decided to provide additional funds to senior citizens. The Navajo Nation CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program has set aside a fund of $16million.

Almost 48000 elder citizens are expected to reap the benefits of the fund. In order to receive the money, a citizen must be over sixty years of age. An amount of $342 is rumored to be dispatched within the coming week.

As far as the federal scenario is concerned, the condition looks very much bleak.