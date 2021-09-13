Stimulus Check For Recurring Payments Demanded

Stimulus Check has been one of the most beneficial programs in recent times. The program was taken up by Joe Biden to aid his countrymen. The money received from Stimulus Check we’re put various uses. Most of the citizens used it to pay off their debts. Many others struggled to meet their household needs. The monetary assistance was utilized to meet these needs. However, there have only been three sets of checks delivered so far. The third check was dispatched more than a month ago. The possibility of a fourth check was speculated for a long time. More and more people have joined in asking for funds. The most popularly demanded check is the recurring check. The citizens asked the government to cover them financially till the end of the pandemic.

Stimulus Check Per Month The Need Of The Hour

America is experiencing a rise in the covid cases recently. The wearing of masks has been made mandatory once again. Such circumstances have created a rising sense of concern among the people. They are fearing that the rising covid wave might pave the way for another shutdown. The previous shutdown had impacted the economy and the citizens significantly. A large number of people lost their employment. Households are still trying to cope up with the adversities.

- Advertisement -

The rate of unemployment is another big reason for demanding a recurring stimulus check. The percentage of people not employed is estimated at 5.2%. The check for unemployment is also likely to be discontinued.

The people want the government to provide them with cover during these times. Thus, a petition has been launched demanding monthly payments. A payment of $2000 has been requested from the government for every month. It now remains to be seen whether it gets approved or not.