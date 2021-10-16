Stimulus Check For Renters Up For Grabs

Stimulus Check money is the talk of the town at the moment. The country has been plagued by the after-effects of the deadly pandemic. This has left a significant number of Americans jobless.

The government did provide three sets of stimulus checks, but that did not seem enough. The money provided by the government amounted to $3200. This money was predominantly used up by the low earners for paying off debts. The present situation in the country is not very bright either. A new set of mandates have been issued.

The mandates issued by the health department make it mandatory for the locals to wear a mask. A new variant of the Delta strain has threatened to plunge America further deep into the darkness. Cases have seen a steep rise along with the death rates. Popular places like Broadway have already been shut down indefinitely.

This has instilled the fear of another shutdown in the country. Thus, people need to know about the possible stimulus checks they can apply for. Let us learn more about the matter below.

Stimulus Check To Aid For Rent?

Amidst the nationwide crisis and calls for a fourth stimulus check, there is a check that you might not be aware of. The federal government has provided a fund for the renters who are unable to bear the rent. This check is known as the Renter Coronavirus Stimulus Check. This money is a bit tough to claim but it is one of the most important checks out there.

A stimulus check provision of $46.6b is up for grabs. However, the responsiveness of the check is very slow. The time taken after applying for the same is huge. This has repelled many citizens from claiming one. Fortunately for the Americans, the system has shown signs of improvement. According to recent reports, the money has benefitted 340,000 households in the month of July. The number increased to 420,000 in August.