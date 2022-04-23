$850 Stimulus Check For Residents Of Maine

After Gov. Janet Mills signed a $1.2 billion stimulus check budget deal on Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of Maine citizens will get $850 relief checks this year.

The bill, which passed the state legislature with bipartisan backing, asks for spending $722 million in state surplus money to offer one-time relief stimulus checks to more than 850,000 individuals. The new stimulus check funds will be available in Maine as early as June, with over 800,000 Americans set to benefit.

Governor Janet Mills‘ $1.2 billion supplementary budget was signed into law on April 20. According to estimates, around 850,000 Maine citizens will get checks, with individual taxpayers earning up to $100,000 being eligible.

$850 Stimulus Check For Every Eligible Resident

If you’re the head of the home, the sum rises to $150,000, or $200,000 if you’re filing jointly. Property tax reduction has also been granted to senior citizens and low-income homeowners and tenants.

Furthermore, $20 million will be put aside to provide up to two years of free community college to kids who are qualified and will graduate between 2020 and 2023.

There is also a $3 million legal fund to assist Maine’s lobster sector, which is critical to the state’s fight against federal overrules protecting endangered species.

What was lacking, and what many had anticipated seeing, was additional financing for legal services for Maine’s poorest citizens. Taxpayers in Illinois might get up to $400 in stimulus payments, depending on their tax status and the number of dependents they have. Couples with joint tax returns earning less than $400,000 and a maximum of three dependents are expected to earn the most.

Checks worth up to $300 will be distributed in Delaware, with married couples receiving $600.