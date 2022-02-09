Stimulus Checks Worth Nearly $1000 Have Been Announced For Several American States

State and local governments have stepped in to fill the hole by giving residents stimulus checks. Several stimulus checks, some worth up to $1,000, are being issued to residents in several states.

California looks to be on the approach of reviving a program akin to the Golden State Stimulus, which handed out hundreds of millions of dollars in stimulus checks last year.

Stimulus Checks Will Be Given To Certain Residents

California stimulus checks were largely delivered to low-income people in 2021. Later, the effort was expanded to include those with annual incomes of $75,000 or less. Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom of California announced earlier this month that extra stimulus money is likely to be included in his next yearly state budget plan.

Meanwhile, similar incidents are taking place across the United States. Or is getting ready to do so. Here are some more instances, in addition to California:

Florida’s budget for 2022 is set to contain a new incentive for teachers (who got $1,000 checks as a thank-you for their efforts during the epidemic last year).

Indiana: Indiana residents are due to receive a $125 stimulus, but only after they file for their tax return in 2022.

State law requires officials to hand taxpayers a refund if reserves, excluding education, total more than 12.5 percent of the general funding pot.

New York: In 2021, employees in New York who lost their employment due to the pandemic but were unable to collect stimulus payments owing to their immigrant status might apply for the Excluded Workers Fund.

Tennessee: Hazard pay is being paid to some government employees in Tennessee. A $1,000 incentive will be given to full-time instructors. Teachers who work part-time will get $400. The amounts differ per district.

Texas: Some school districts are increasing teacher salaries. Some have promised a $2,000 stimulus payout, while others have offered a $500 stimulus check.