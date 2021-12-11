Stimulus Check Dilemma For Social Beneficiaries

Stimulus Check has been a lifesaver for most Americans. When the time was dark, the federal government came to the aid of the common people. The government designed a program that aimed to provide monetary relief to the citizens. These monetary reliefs were known as Stimulus Check

The last round saw the IRS dispatch checks of $1400 to qualified individuals. The money was transferred to the bank accounts directly. The receivers could also opt for paper checks. After the third Stimulus Check rollout, the government did not seem interested in further payment. This led to a sense of concern among the citizens. America is currently experiencing the threat of Omicron strain. Covid cases have been on the rise for the past few weeks. This situation could probably call for another shutdown. The Americans are demanding their government to aid them in tough times.

A large number of households are still recovering from the ill effects of the pandemic. Thousands of people have lost their jobs. These people have been rooting for the fourth round of stimulus checks to the federal government. The social security beneficiaries have demanded a stimulus check for themselves. Let us look at the possibilities below.

Stimulus Check Worth $1400 Heavily Demanded

A group of officials feels that the government should especially aid the seniors. The pandemic has wrecked the economy worldwide. It has made life difficult for all the residents throughout the country. The worst affected area, however, the senior citizens. Elderly people are at a high risk of getting infected with covid. Most of them also lack the physicality to earn themselves a living. Under such circumstances, the need for a stimulus check for the elderly seems legitimate.

Rick Delaney is the head of The Senior Citizens League(TSCL). Delaney has demanded a funding worth $1400. This money will help reduce the cost during dire times.