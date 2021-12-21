Stimulus Check: Do You Live In These States?

Stimulus Check demands have grown over the last few months. Citizens have requested the government to aid them financially. The federal government stated that they would be open to any ideas benefitting the mass. However, they did not seem to be interested at all.

Despite the launch of some commendable petitions, the government has remained unmoved. One such petition can be found online at Change.Org. The petition was initiated by the owner of a restaurant. The proposed bill asked for a monthly stimulus check of $2000. The bill became very much popular among the citizens. Close to three million people signed the petition in favor of the checks.

- Advertisement -

The administration of some states has announced added checks for their residents. California is one such state. The money provided by the state to the residents is expected to be enough to see them off for a couple of months. Households can take up the time to channel their efforts into something productive.

The pandemic seems far from over in America. New cases of infections are being reported every day. The newly found Delta strain is lurking around the corner. Masks have been made compulsory once again. In such circumstances, people are speculating on another shutdown. The result could be disastrous as already most households are in the recovery process. Most of the states have announced stimulus checks for the residents. Let us find out about them.

Stimulus Check: California, Florida, And Others To Offer Money

Stimulus Checks have been sanctioned by as many as eight states. Gavin Newsom of California will provide benefits up to $1100 for qualified citizens. Families that earn below $150,000 annually, will get the money. Teachers of Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee will receive $1000 as Thank You checks.

- Advertisement -

Residents of Maine will get $285 under the disaster relief program of Maine. Maryland has also announced stimulus checks up to $500 as per eligibility.