Stimulus Check Frauds Doing Rounds

Stimulus Check has been the need of the hour for Americans. The shutdown and the pandemic have wrecked the citizens significantly. The country is currently experiencing an all-time high of unemployment. The rate of unemployed individuals has shot up to a great extent.

The rate came down significantly after the government issued federal checks. However, as the checks got exhausted, the rate began to climb once again. Apart from this, another scenario has been a reason for constant concern for the Americans. The graph of covid seems to be rising upwards once again. An alarming rise in cases has been noticed.

The health ministry has asked everyone to strictly abide by all the covid protocols. Physical distancing and wearing of a mask have been made compulsory. Such desperate scenarios have caused a rise in fraudulent activities. The FTC has issued warnings regarding fake stimulus check news doing the rounds. Let us look at the news in detail below.

Stimulus Check Frauds Looks To Cash On Emotional Citizens

The desperation of the citizens regarding stimulus checks has reached a new level. Some people are looking to cash in on the sentiments of the local citizens. A recent warning has been circulated referring to fake claims of a third stimulus payment.

The Federal Trade Commission stated that unethical individuals are impersonating third rounds of payments. The FTC has asked the citizens not to fall into such traps. No such checks have been announced by the government so far. Clicking on such links can cause a malware attack on your device.

The said impersonation is usually being done via emails. Citizens are receiving emails asking them to click a particular link. The links are said to be redirecting the citizens to their stimulus checks. As per the warnings issued, one should refrain from clicking on such links. The citizens are asked to report the emails to cybersecurity at once.