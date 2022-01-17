Stimulus Check Payments To Be Received By Californians

Stimulus Check demands have been growing for quite some time now. The local citizens have pushed hard for yet another financial assistance.

The previously provided stimulus payments aided significantly to the citizens. The checks were announced at the time of acute economic distress.

The government structured three checks at the time of the pandemic. The payments rolled out were $1200, $600 & $1400. This money did provide initial assistance. However, it failed to sustain the household in the long run.

People in America are suffering from unemployment. After the IRS rolled out their third check this month, there seems to be no possibility of other payments. The people expressed their concerns over the current scenario of America.

They filed petitions in favor of receiving added payments. These petitions initially aimed at a target of 3million signatures. However, the desperation from the citizens made the target look easily achievable.

The federal government is constantly feeling pressure from the citizens. Much to the disappointment of the residents, the government has not yet commented on the possibility of further funding.

However, people residing in California still have stimulus checks coming their way. Recent announcements of stimulus payments have been made.

Let us take a detailed look below.

Stimulus Check Joy For California As Push For $2000 Payments Intensify

California has been providing one of the biggest tax rebates since last year. The government sent stimulus checks worth $127million were dispatched to 180,000 residents.

However, recent payments have been sent on 11th January. Residents with ZIP codes between 928-999 will be receiving the money soon. Up to $1100 worth of assistance can be garnered.

On the other hand, the push for a monthly payment of $2000 has intensified. The petition by Stephanie Bonin has completed the three million mark.

Fifteen thousand more signatures have been added in January. The vociferous demands have created a significant amount of pressure on the federal government.

It now remains to be seen how things unfold.