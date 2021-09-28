Stimulus Check: Have You Got Your Golden State $600 Payment?

Though the stimulus check for residents of California has been despatched, many are yet to receive their $600 payment. The checks are going out to two-thirds of residents of the state that were sent on September 17. Over two million checks were sent out.

Authorities at the Tax Board have said that it would be at least 2 days before the stimulus checks get credited to individual accounts. And paper checks sent out through the postal services could take 3 weeks to reach their destination.

- Advertisement -

Another round of checks will go out on October 5. Checks will continue to be sent till the end of 2021, as the Franchise Tax Board begins processing outstanding returns.

Who Gets The Second Round Of The Golden State Stimulus Check?

Subject to a certain condition, residents of California who earn $75,000 or less are eligible for this second round of stimulus checks.

Filers having a Social Security number will only be eligible for the stimulus check. They shouldn’t have been paid in the first round of the check. And if residents have declared at least 1 dependent, they will get a $1,100 stimulus check.

- Advertisement -

NO special payment worth $1,000 has been declared for residents with individual TIN numbers (Taxpayer Identification Number). Taxpayers who are yet to file their 2020 returns have been instructed to do so immediately by October 15 to be eligible for the check.

But Californians who filed their stimulus check after August 20 will have a long wait of 45 days before receiving their check. The administration has also set up an estimator tool online. This helps residents to determine the amount they can expect from the state.

The check was included in the $100B budget declared by Governor Gavin Newsom. This ‘Comeback Plan’ will hopefully be a boost to the economy of the state that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.