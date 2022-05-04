Stimulus Check Update: Gov. Wolf Has Urged Legislators To Use COVID Money

Governor Tom Wolf has asked the legislators of the state to approve his idea of issuing a stimulus check which would use unused federal COVID dollars. This would then be sent to the citizens in Pennsylvania. As Jon Delano, the money editor for KDKA reports, the Republicans controlling the legislature of the state don’t seem to be too keen on approving the idea. Wolf stated that he wanted to use a sum of $500 million of the $2.2 billion of unspent federal relief money that would give the citizens a one-time stimulus payment.

Tom Wolf Wants A Stimulus Check Worth $2,000 For Pennsylvanians

At an event in Reading on Thursday, Tom Wolf mentioned that this was not some grand theoretical thing. In fact, this was definitely something that would imply that the state had a large stock of unused federal money which could be transformed into stimulus check money, and further provided to Pennsylvanians- with a worth of around $2,000. The governor further stated that if there was a household in the state that made less than $80,000, they would be qualifying for this payment. And the payment of $2,000 will not be issued with any conditions. The citizens are free to use it as they wish.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, while both President Biden and Trump got major approval from Congress to issue their stimulus check payment, the state stimulus plan Wolf has not had a cool reception in the legislature in Harrisburg- which is controlled by the Republicans. This was then supported by Senator Devlin Robinson, a Republican from Bridgeville. Robinson mentioned that there were better ways to deal with the unused money, rather than giving it away as stimulus payment. In Pittsburgh, there are bridges all over the city that seemed to be falling down- this implies that the state government needs a lot of closures.

Robinson finally updated that their colleagues weren’t really keen on issuing stimulus check payments. Rather, they wanted the money to be spent on infrastructure.