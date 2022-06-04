Stimulus Check Update: Get A Check In June

Across the country, many Americans are hoping for a fourth COVID-19 stimulus check. Although Congress has not taken action to make one available, millions of people will still be getting a payment this month. That’s because some states are sending out money to their residents, and the federal government has also provided funds to offer financial relief to struggling homeowners.

So, who exactly is on track to receive another payment this month? Here’s what you need to know to find out.

Residents Of These States Will See The Stimulus Check Money In June

Two states are currently scheduled to send out stimulus payments to their residents in June: Maine and New Mexico.

In Maine, payments will be available to those who filed their 2021 state tax returns. The checks total $850. Single filers are eligible with an adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 while married joint filers can get payments with an AGI of up to $200,000. Those who are claimed as dependents are not entitled to receive money.

In New Mexico, payments are also expected to be sent this month. Single filers are entitled to $250 and joint filers are entitled to $500. A second payment for the same amount will be sent out in August. This money will be provided to those who submitted tax returns by May 31 and the payments will be sent automatically.

Several other states are also considering making stimulus checks available, although there is not yet any guarantee this will occur. The money likely would not hit bank accounts in June even if legislation is passed to authorize payments this month, but could come during the course of the summer. These states include Minnesota, Colorado, Kansas, Hawaii, and Pennsylvania.