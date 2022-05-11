Stimulus check is coming: Hundreds of dollars could hit Illinois residents bank account.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Stimulus checks worth up to Hundreds of dollars is coming to Illinois state residents’ bank accounts (eligible ones) as per the new plan signed by the Illinois state governor.

Governor of Illinois J. B. Pritzker believes that Illinois state families are struggling with surging inflation, high gas prices, and increasing grocery bills. So, to provide them a little relief Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a new plan.

On the 19th of April, Governor J. B. Pritzker approved a budget worth $46.5 billion which also includes a $1.8 billion family tax relief package.

From this approved budget, $520 million will be given to taxpayers in the form of a one-time property tax rebate of up to $300 per household.

And $685 million from this signed plan will be provided to Illinois state residents in the form of tax rebate checks.

Tax rebate checks will be given to eligible residents whose income is less than $200,000 per annum if you are an individual and for couples who file jointly their income should be less than $400,000 per annum.

Every eligible taxpayer would get $50 and $100 for each of kids up to 3 kids.

On April 19, 2022, Governor J. B. Pritzker said, “The budget I’m signing into law today brings real improvements to the lives of working families and sets us up for a stronger fiscal future.”

This budget — and its $1.8 billion in tax relief — is for you, the people of Illinois. pic.twitter.com/aK63nN0D11 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) April 16, 2022

This budget plan will go into effect on July 1.

