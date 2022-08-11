Stimulus Check Latest News

Stimulus Check has provided a sense of relief to all Americans. When the country imposed a strict shutdown, people were clueless about their future. This was when the federal government came up with the idea of a stimulus check.

The impact of the pandemic has left America devastated. The economy has threatened to go down the drain. People have lost their jobs and are worried about the mounting debts. The present scenario is also not very encouraging for the residents.

After the shutdown was inflicted, most of the citizens lost their jobs. This happened because the greater portion of Americans had jobs that required them to function in the field. As factories and offices were closed, the people were sacked. Although some people were working from home, the remuneration they got did not satisfy them.

Stimulus Check: Recent Benefits

The government structured three checks at the time of the pandemic. The payments rolled out were $1200, $600 & $1400. This money did provide initial assistance. However, it failed to sustain the household in the long run. People in America are suffering from unemployment.

Vociferous calls for the fourth round of stimulus checks have gained momentum. The citizens are desperate for more financial assistance. They are doing everything in their power to persuade the government. At one point in time, the push for the fourth round had a political backup.

Unfortunately, the political support seemed to fade away. Despite a huge demand, there is no possibility of new checks. However, even though there is no assistance announced by the federal government, several states are coming to the aid of the citizens. Most of the states like California have announced stimulus checks for gas. The rising prices of gas made almost every household suffer significantly. To provide some sort of relief, qualified citizens of several states will be receiving a gas assistance check.