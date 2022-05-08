Stimulus Check May 2022 Update: 1 State Passed $750 Checks

Frontline Workers In This State Will Receive a $750 Stimulus Check – On April 28, the office of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed that a bipartisan agreement had been made to provide frontline workers and small business owners with an additional stimulus check. The news comes as the possibility of another round of federal stimulus checks fades.

In a statement, Governor Walz said that his state “continues to show the country” that a divided legislature can still “come together to get things done.”

“I am proud of this bipartisan agreement to provide hazard pay to frontline workers and relief for small business owners, both of whom sacrificed a great deal during the pandemic to keep their communities safe and our economy strong.”

Speaker Melissa Hortman also said that the priority of the new package is to ensure that frontline workers, who went to work every day even during the worst days of the pandemic, receive the bonuses that they were promised last year.

The plan was formally approved by the Minnesota House of Representatives in February. The legislation quadrupled the original “Hero Pay” frontline worker stimulus checks budget of $250 million that was passed this year.

Republicans and Democrats originally couldn’t agree on who would be eligible for the checks, with Democrats working to make them available to a broader range of workers, while Republicans wanted the money to be directed primarily to first responders, nurses, and doctors.

Who Is Eligible?

An estimated 667,000 workers from Minnesota will be able to claim the check.

Frontline workers who continued to go to work in 2020 as the pandemic began will be eligible for the check. The term “frontline workers” in the latest legislative package is broader than Republicans originally intended, with everyone from teachers, healthcare workers, grocery store workers, corrections officers, and others who continued to work in-person will be eligible.

Minnesota residents who are uncertain if they qualify will be able to apply for the checks online and wait for a state official to determine eligibility.

How to Apply, and When Will the Checks Arrive?

Minnesota Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson said that an online application system is currently in the process of being built and will be functional within the next four weeks. Those who believe they are eligible for the stimulus check will simply need to apply on the website and wait 45 days.

For those who are rejected, there will also be an additional 15-day appeal process.

“When you add all of those timeframes together I think that pushes us out to about 10 to 12 weeks before we can reasonably expect that checks will be out the door,” Robertson explained.

