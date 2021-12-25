Stimulus Check: Money For The Year-End

Stimulus Checks have been one of the best things that happened to the Americans. The administration of Joe Biden issued the checks when America was plunged into darkness. Financial assistance acted like a boon for many households. The impact of the pandemic has left America devastated. The economy has threatened to go down the drain. People have lost their jobs and are worried about the mounting debts.

The present scenario is also not very much encouraging for the residents. One of the main concerns for the residents is the Omicron scare. Recent data have shown alarming spikes in the infection level. The number of infected people has shot up drastically. Death tolls are also on the rise. The Health Department has reinforced the use of strict covid protocols.

Masks have also been made compulsory. This has led the citizens to vociferously demand a further monetary announcement. The IRS sent out the third set of checks recently. The $1400 checks seemed to be the last of the lot. This made the American citizens very much concerned.

The pandemic seems far from over in America. New cases of infections are being reported every day. There is still a silver lining for Californians. They will be receiving stimulus checks. Let us learn about them in detail.

Stimulus Check: Joy For California Amidst Omicron Scare

The scare of yet another covid wave is getting more and more evident. Residents, especially parents, are worried about the expenses of their children. To address the issue, the California government has come up with a plan. They will be rolling out yet another round of Golden State Stimulus Check.

This stimulus check will cater to all the eligible residents of California. Families will garner up to $1100 worth of checks. $600 will be given to all the qualified citizens. A bonus of $500 will be entitled to families having children.