Stimulus Check Worth $2000 On The Cards?

Stimulus Check demands for the fourth round have intensified to a great extent. The demands have now been around for a long time. People have been pushing the claims for almost two months now. The Stimulus Check provided a huge monetary relief to the citizens of America. It was first announced by the federal government in March. Since then, the people of America have benefitted largely from the checks. However, things seem to go gloomy once again. The threat of the Delta Strain is looming large over the US. This has made the calls for another set of payments stronger.

Stimulus Check Update: When Will The Government Respond?

The common people of America do not seem to be satisfied with the government. Despite demands & requests, the federal government seemed to turn a deaf ear. They are not keen on providing another set of payments. The government initially stated that they are ready to consider ideas regarding future payments. However, in reality, they did not show much interest. The people of America have signed a couple of petitions. One of them has accumulated a whopping number of 2.8million signatures. The petition asks for a monthly payment of $2000 for the Americans.

The last few weeks have witnessed a sharp rise in the covid cases. Death rates are also going up alarmingly. The Delta Strain is expected to be the culprit. As per speculations, a new wave of pandemics is threatening to hit the United States. This means that another possibility of a shutdown cannot be ruled out. The people are looking up to the government to have the people’s back in case such situations arise.

Stimulus Check has been announced by some states such as California. Californians earning between $30000 to $75000 are set to get $600. A study shows that unemployment can shrink significantly with the introduction of another check.