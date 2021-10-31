Stimulus Check: Monthly $2000 Petition Almost At 3Mn

A Change.org petition asking for recurring stimulus checks worth $2000 every month only needs about 60,000 signatures to reach its target of 3Mn. During summer, the support for the petition had surged corresponding with the surge in cases. However, the momentums have now waned since deaths and new cases are declining across the nation.

Details Of The Stimulus Check Petition

The petition, created by Stephanie Bonin (a restaurant owner in Denver) in 2020, requests the US Senate and lawmakers to pass special legislation assuring monthly stimulus checks. The checks would be worth $2000 for each adult and for each child they will be worth $1000. The petition had asked for the payments to be started immediately and continued until the pandemic ends.

As of 31st October, Sunday, 2,940,890 people have given their signatures to the petition. There were nearly 44,000 new signings during the previous month. If the petition reaches its target of 3Mn signatures, it will be among the website’s most-supported petitions.

During the COVID-19 surge over the summer, the petition recorded as many as 100,000 new signatures weekly. The reason was that families were struggling to get through the worsening pandemic’s economic fallout.

However, the massive support has not become sufficient pressure on Congress members. The administration under President Biden has indicated over the previous few months that stimulus checks are no longer their priority. They have chosen instead to focus on passing a bigger bill regarding social spending as well as a bill on infrastructure. Both these bills are integral parts of the domestic agenda of President Biden.

In addition to the petition nearing its target, an advocacy group for senior citizens has requested lawmakers in Congress for another stimulus check worth $1400 for approximately 69Mn recipients of Social Security.