Stimulus Check Update: Monthly Payment Of $2,000

Most of us should be asking ourselves how would a stimulus check payment of $2,000 a month, along with $1,000 for a child sound until the pandemic? Well, to around 3 million folks in the country and counting, the idea is pretty good- especially with Omicron burning through the economic recovery of the country again.

According to a story published on Forbes, the petition for $2,000 stimulus payments made by a restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin from Denver has gone ahead and slammed through the 3-million signature mark with a total goal of 4.5 million supporters.

Stephanie Bonin Wants A Stimulus Check Worth $2,000

In the petition, Stephanie Bonin mentioned that the country is still struggling. The economic recovery hasn’t reached most Americans, and the true rate of unemployment for low-wage workers has been estimated at around 20% and many people have been facing large debts from the year before for things like rent, utilities, and child care. These are all reasons that the stimulus check payments need to be targeted towards people who are still struggling to make ends meet.

But, after three separate rounds of stimulus check payments being sent through the pandemic, and with several positive trends, Forbes has pointed towards the high rates of vaccination, the recovery in the stock market, as well as employment statistics, which has improved over the last year- which means that the fourth round of checks seems pretty unlikely.

One also has to factor in the fact that President Biden, still now, has mostly been balking at making the move for another stimulus check- which is pretty much an indicator that it won’t be happening. And should a fourth stimulus payment come, it will not be a recurring payment.