Stimulus Check Update: New Checks Arriving

Several states across the country have been looking for their own stimulus check payments which would help their residents. This has led to the states issuing different forms of benefits which are being prepared by the government to help alleviate the financial blow which was wrought upon the residents by COVID-19.

It can be ascertained that news of major state financial aid is bound to bring a smile to these families- especially with the job market in a continuous slump after 18 months of major difficulties. This has led to families throughout the country wondering if they would be eligible for such aid.

Stimulus Check Status – Stimulus Updated List

Although the deadline for these payments has been set for the 31st of December, quite a few states have already initiated their process of dishing out stimulus check payments where they seem to be needed the most.

In the state of Alaska, the residents could definitely qualify for some more money through the Federal-State Extended Benefits Program, which would push through around 13 to 20 weeks of stimulus payments. Remember, this payment is only for certain residents, and it also depends on how much of the money has already been claimed.

Currently, California remains the only state that has pushed out its own stimulus check through the state’s money in the form of a Golden State Stimulus. This has been possible due to the budget surplus in the state as a result of their taxation procedure.

Residents who have an annual earning of $30,000- $75,000 have been entitled to a sum of $500 -$600, with $500 paid to households with dependent children. The stimulus payments began on the 17th of September, and have been sent to most eligible citizens throughout the country.

In the state of Colorado, people who have already received around a single unemployment payment between the 15th of March and the 24th of October 2020 will be receiving a stimulus check of $375.