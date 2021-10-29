Stimulus Check News: Big Returns Have Been Scored By Bitcoin Investors

If you had bought Bitcoin using your $1,200 stimulus check back in April 2020, then you would be in for a windfall of almost 10 times your return as of Thursday.

We have been following the price of Bitcoin since the 15th of April, which was when most Americans got their stimulus checks delivered. The price of Bitcoin has increased by a massive 822% since that time, which amounts to approximately $11,000.

In March 2020, Donald Trump signed the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law. This law gave qualifying Americans direct checks worth $1,200 if they made up to $75,000 filing taxes as a single person or $150,000 filing jointly.

Following that was another round of stimulus checks which was worth $600 and passed by Congress in December 2020. The third round of stimulus checks was also shown the green light by President Biden in March, which was worth $1,400.

What If You Invested Your Stimulus Checks In Bitcoin?

Bitcoin’s price has increased gradually from about $7,000-$8,000 in mid-April to an all-time high of $66,974 in mid-October. To invest, you don’t have to buy one entire Bitcoin, you can buy just a fraction.

According to some data, if you had invested all $3,200 worth of stimulus checks in Bitcoin, these would have been $13,000 by now, an increase of 330%.

Bitcoin is currently the largest cryptocurrency and the first to be widely adopted, according to Coinbase. It was created in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonymous person or team.