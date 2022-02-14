Stimulus Check Criteria For Massachusetts

Stimulus Check has provided a sense of relief to all Americans. When the country imposed a strict shut down, people were clueless about their future.

This was when the federal government came up with the idea of a stimulus check. Joe Biden announced a series of monetary assistance based on the eligibility of the residents. Most of the people benefitted largely from the initiative.

The money received from the check was mostly used up to meet the essential needs of the households. However, after the initial three checks, no further announcements have been made. This has made the mass increasingly frustrated.

Most of the families are still lagging in terms of rent, food supplies, etc. The estimated growth of the global economy has also come down to 5.9%. It was previously estimated at 6.4%.

As demands for the fourth check rise, a petition has gained significant popularity. The petition has till now accumulated close to 3m signatures. It was initiated by the owner of a restaurant.

The proposal asks for monthly funding of $2000 till the pandemic ends. It can be accessed on the online website Change.Org. Most of the states have declared several stimulus checks. Massachusetts is one of them. Let us learn more about the criteria in detail below.

Stimulus Check Joy For The States

Stimulus Check has been announced by the government of Massachusetts. The government announced a check of $500 for every eligible citizen of the state.

However, not all will be qualifying for the check. The government has laid down some criteria for receiving the payment.

Single filers must earn between $12750 and $38280 to claim the payment. A person that earns more than $38280 will not be entitled to the payment.

The Massachusetts stimulus check is a part of the Massachusetts covid relief fund. A fund of $4million was set up by the governor of the state Charlie Baker.

The workers who have received the unemployment bonus will not receive the money in the first installment.