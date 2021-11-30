Stimulus Check Update: Will Non-Filer Have More Checks?

The US Government has attempted to help its population recover from the pandemic by sending some stimulus checks on their way.

A stimulus check is a check sent to a taxpayer by the US government, and its intention is intended to stimulate the economy by providing taxpayers with some money to spend in stores and restaurants.

With many having lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, consumerism has dropped in the United States, with a lot of people no longer being able to spend money on things other than essentials.

This will be countered by the issued stimulus checks.

What Are Non-Filers And How Can They Claim Their Stimulus Checks?

In American terminology, a Non-Filer is an individual who isn’t expected to file a tax return or be claimed as a tax dependent.

Non-filers can also be people who do intend to file taxes but fail to do so by a certain date, whether that be by design or complete accident.

The best way for an individual to claim their stimulus checks is to submit their information through the IRS ‘Non-Filers Enter Payment Information’ portal online.

From there, a person will be able to choose just how they will receive their stimulus payments.

The fastest way is through direct deposit, either to a bank or credit union account or to an eligible prepaid card.

Most people will receive their stimulus checks automatically, but the non-filers will need to take the aforementioned action in order to receive the money that they are owed by the government.