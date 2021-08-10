Stimulus Check’s Official Status

The next round of stimulus checks in the United States of America is very unlikely to take place. The federal government has not made any such official statements on whether they will be providing the money or not. However, some of the states have decided to provide the people with another round of federal aid payments.

Like in the state of California, Governor Gavin Newsom, has approved a plan according to which he will be providing money to the people of the state. According to the rules, some eligible Californians will be receiving a total of 600 USD stimulus checks. This will be generated in the month of September. However, they must pass an eligibility test in order to receive the money.

Stimulus Check Possibilities

- Advertisement -

The online petition that was started in order to streamline the ongoing demand for the recurring stimulus checks from the federal government has almost reached a total of 3 million approvals which was the dedicated goal. The money is not only demanded by normal people but by lawmakers as well as some economists.

About 80 Congress Representatives belonging to the Democratic Party support it. Kamala Harris, the vice-president, has also been supportive of the stimulus checks payments. However, the administration of President Joe Biden has already indicated the fact that providing financial aid to the people is not a priority. And what is more important is the infrastructure plan.

The amount of the said bipartisan bill is said to be 1 trillion USD. And no official statement has been given if the bill contains any synch provision related to the financial aid payments. When Jen Psaki, the press secretary of the White House, was asked on the matter, she prevented giving a distinct answer and stated that it was up to the members of the US Congress to decide. This statement was made in the month of March.