Stimulus Check Update: Payment Worth $600 Arriving

It has been reported that more stimulus check payments would be sent to Americans even if there is no action from Congress to initiate a payment. These payments will be sent out to those citizens who are being affected directly by the coronavirus pandemic. Quite a few states across the country have also been issuing a fourth round of stimulus payments for all the residents of their states- or specific groups that suffered the most under the pandemic.

The latest version of the stimulus check payment sent- which is not issued by Congress- will be sent to those people who work in grocery stores, farms, and multiple meatpacking facilities during the pandemic. The payments will have a worth of $600, as maintained by a recent announcement brought forth from the US Department of Agriculture.

The single payment of a sum of $600 will be used to defray costs for a necessary and reasonable person, living, or family expenses that are related to the pandemic.

Who else is getting a fourth stimulus check?

Quite a few states have already brought out their own stimulus check payments. Currently, the residents of California are the only ones to receive true stimulus payments due to the state budget surplus payment. The state administration has been pushing out payments of $500 to $600 for those individuals who make somewhere between $30,000 and $75,000 every year.

They would come out and pay an additional sum of $500 to families that have children. Several residents in the state of Colorado have also been receiving a sum of $375 if they got through a single unemployment check between the 15th of March and the 24th of October.

The state of New York seems to be following quite a similar program with around $2.1 billion set aside as a stimulus check payment for undocumented workers. The latest report brought out that close to 90,000 of the workers who applied for the payments did qualify.