Stimulus Check Update: Payment Available Upto $3,000

The current government has already put through several billions of dollars in stimulus check payments to American citizens this year. Just this month alone the government has sent payments worth $15 billion- with the new child tax credit payments coming to play.

At the same time, this is also taking place at a state level, but it usually gets overlooked because most citizens are worried about another stimulus payment coming from the government. It has been reported that almost 10 states have already started their procedure of sending out stimulus payments to different sections of the population for different reasons.

Fourth stimulus check going out

- Advertisement -

In the state of California, the government has been pushing out more Golden State Stimulus check payments for a sum of $600. This would be sent to households that have an annual earning between the sums of $30,000 and $75,000 with households with children receiving a sum of $500. These checks would definitely be a part of the $100 billion relief initiative- one that Governor Gavin Newsom has stated qualifies as the biggest state tax rebate in the history of the country.

The first round of the Stimulus check payments saw some 600,000 residents receiving it by the end of August. Another batch was sent this month to around 2 million residents of the state. And according to the officials of the state, the checks are being sent every two weeks. At the same time, there are a couple of states like Michigan that have been sending payments of around $3,000 to teachers who worked in a school.

Tennessee and Georgia have also decided to bring out a stimulus check worth $1,000 which would be delivered to administrators and teachers, with around $500 being sent to part-time teachers.