Stimulus Check Update: State Sending A Payment Of $800

As reported by the federal government, the citizens of the country will be issuing out another round of stimulus check payments. However, there have been quite a few states, like Colorado, that have stood up and have started helping out their citizens. Jared Polis, the Democratic Governor of Colorado did announce legislation that would fast-track the relief payments to the eligible residents of the state.

This would be called the Colorado Cashback Program, where the relief payment will be provide a stimulus payment of $400 to most of the eligible residents.

Colorado To Issue A Stimulus Check Payment

The announcement from Governor Jared Polis did come at the same time when the rate of inflation reached around 8%. According to the reports issued, this has been the highest index in almost 40 years. In an announcement, the Governor mentioned that people would be paying more for everyday items such as groceries, gas, and rent through absolutely no fault of their own. Now, rather than the government sitting on the money that the citizens Coloradans earned, the state government would be much better suited to give everyone a stimulus check payment as easily and quickly as possible. This would be providing them with immediate relief.

In order to be considered eligible for the stimulus check payment, one absolutely needs to be a full-time resident of the state. Also, their tax return information should be filed by the 31st of May, 2022. Couples who previously filed jointly will also be receiving a maximum of $800.

Now, despite Governor Jared Polis asking for a stimulus check payment to every single resident, it is expected that the tax rebate stimulus payment will be limited to most of the low-income earners that have been living in the state.