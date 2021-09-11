Stimulus Check Payments: The Second Phase Of These Payments

On Sept 9, Thursday Franchise Tax Board stated around 2 million bank accounts will reflect the payments of Golden State Stimulus II.

It has been estimated two-thirds of taxpayers of California are eligible for 600 dollars payment of stimulus check. Families with dependent children will have an extra $500. This will be the second round of sending stimulus payment following 600,000 payments, the first phase in 27 th august. The payments will be sent out in batches further.

Everything About The Stimulus Check Payment

The stimulus check program, part of the senate bill 129, is for the families belonging to the middle class who got hit hardest due to the pandemic. The program is a 12 billion dollars cash relief, as said by Gavin Newsom.

The payments are drawn from the recovery fund of the federal pandemic. Also, a $75.7 billion surplus in the budget was added to create GSII.

California’s distribution will be the same as the stimulus payments of the federal government. At the beginning of early October, residents will get the paper checks by mail. The Payment will be sent out to the bank accounts which were used for annual tax refund.

As per the estimation most payments will get issued within 15th october. Taxpayers who file a tax return on or after 20th august will have to wait for another 45 days to get the payment issued.

Criteria to be fulfilled

To get the payment you’ll have to file taxes for 2020 before 15oct,2021. The annual wage has to be between 0 to 75000 dollars in the tax year 2020. State residential ship is a must on the date of payment is issued. The dependent can be your child or a relative but there are qualifying factors.

Beneficiaries of SSI, SSP, CAPA, SDI, social security, VA disability won’t be a part of the stimulus check program. Participants of earlier stimulus payments will also be excluded.

In the initial distribution of payments families whose annual income is lower than 30,000 dollars got the payments of $600 and $1200.

To estimate your payment in California Stimulus check payment check the official website.