Stimulus Check Update: Payments Will Be Made To These States

Since it is a given that Congress doesn’t have any plans for a fourth stimulus check, state governments have been looking to do their part. While the country is looking to get back on its feet at the same time it comes out of the pandemic, several states have started issuing out 200 billion dollars in economic recovery efforts.

The deadline for the distribution of money has been set for the 31st of December, but several states have already started issuing them out where they’re required the most. Currently, California is the only state which has put out a stimulus check from its own budget in the form of the Golden State Stimulus- precisely because the state has a budget surplus due to the way its tax system is managed.

For residents who have an annual income between 30,000- 75,000 dollars, they will be issued a sum of $500- $600. For those with dependent children, the payment would be $500.

In the state of Colorado, people who have already received one unemployment payment between the 15th of March and the 24th of October last year will receive a stimulus check payment of $375. Interestingly, those with a higher annual income who qualified for around $500 per week in employment benefits will not be considered eligible.

In Maryland, every local, as well as state tax, has been repealed already, with a stimulus payment of $500 issued to families and a payment of $300 issued to individuals who have filed for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

The program for New Mexico involves the distribution of $5 million to residents who weren’t deemed eligible for the federal payments. In Florida, several administrators, as well as teachers, have been allocated a stimulus check payment of $1,000- although such plans are still in the developmental stage.