Stimulus Check: These People Are Ready For Their Checks, Are You One Of Them?

Several states have been taking care of their residents by sending them new stimulus checks on top of the ones sent by the federal government. These checks were sent to assist the residents with money, unemployment, or offering them tax breaks.

These states have their own regulated program for their specific residents that determine who gets checks and what it takes to qualify to get them.

What Are The States That Are Offering These Stimulus Checks?

California is offering the Golden State Stimulus program for the residents who have filed their 2020 tax returns before the 15th of October. Half of the 9 million people receiving these payments had them by 31st October, and the rest are being sent by mail. To qualify, individuals must have a salary of $30,000 to $75,000. Residents get $600 stimulus check for themselves and $1,100 if they have children under 18.

Florida sent their teachers and principals checks worth $1,100 for continuing to teach during the pandemic.

In Maryland, anyone who filed for Earned Income tax credit received checks worth $300, or $500 if they had dependents.

New Mexico is sending its second round of relief benefits out to those who didn’t qualify for the first round of benefits. Applications started being accepted on the 12th of October. Previous payments went to low-income families and they were given $750.

Vermont will pay moving expenses up to $7,500 for those moving due to unemployment in the construction or hospitality industries.