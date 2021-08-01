Stimulus Check Update: Petition Crosses 2.7 M Signatures

President Biden as well as Congress have been continuously hearing demands for a fourth stimulus check- as some families haven’t yet felt the recovery of the economy. Several legislators have been clamoring for more financial aid to help those struggling families who have faced the worst of this ongoing pandemic.

Currently, there are at least five online petitions that are demanding the resurgence of yet another stimulus payment worth $2,000 until the crisis ends. The petition launched by Stephanie Bonin has been the largest one yet- reaching a staggering 2.7 million signatures.

In the petition, Ms. Bonin writes about how she is one among the many Americans who have a fear of their financial future getting wiped out due to the pandemic. With the closing of schools as well as businesses throughout the country, most citizens have already lost their jobs, while others are being forced to stay home.

This is why there is an urgent need for another stimulus check, which requires Congress to support their families with a payment of $2,000 for adults along with a $1,000 payment for kids. There is also a need for continuous regular checks that would be useful during this crisis. Else the country will be seeing a large section of the population struggling to pay their rent or put food on the table.

Over the last year, Congress has unanimously approved three stimulus check payments to most Americans, a check worth $1,200 in April last year, a check worth $600 last December, and the ongoing check worth $1,400 under the American Rescue Plan of Joe Biden. Unfortunately, despite the payments, millions of Americans are on the threshold of utter impoverishment as the Delta variant continues to be responsible for a major surge.

The petition further reads that for those citizens who would be able to claim unemployment, the maximum stimulus check payments might not be enough to keep their heads above water.