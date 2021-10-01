Stimulus Check Petition And Research Results

The online petition that was started by Stephanie Bonin, a resident from the state of Colorado with regard to the stimulus check payments, has been quite successful. On the 25th of September, the total number of signatures that were collected by the petition was 2.9 million. And it is to be stated that it is still on the rise. The petition was started in order to place the demands for another round of the stimulus check financial aid payments.

Stimulus Check’s Importance

The most important thing to note is the fact that despite everything, the federal government of the United States of America will not be provisioning the much demanded fourth round of the stimulus check financial aid payments. As per a study that was carried out recently, it has been proven that the financial aid payments that have been provided by the federal government until now are the main reason why there is ongoing inflation prevailing in the country.

- Advertisement -

Another study was carried out by an organization called the “Economic Cooperation and Development,” which is one of the economic policy groups based in Paris. The reports suggested that if the federal government does not provide another round of payments, the inflation situation could get worse in the country.

And in the absence of the stimulus check financial aid payments provided by the federal government, some states are coming forth in order to fill in the gaps. In addition to that, some of the states are providing some extra money to the teaching staff. The first state to do so was Florida, which is followed by Tennessee, Hawaii, Michigan, and Georgia. The total amount that they are providing is 1000 USD.