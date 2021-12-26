Stimulus Check Petitions Nears 3million

Stimulus Checks have been one of the best things that happened to the Americans. The administration of Joe Biden issues the checks when America was plunged into darkness. Financial assistance acted like a boon for many households. The impact of the pandemic has left America devastated. The economy has threatened to go down the drain.

People have lost their jobs and are worried about the mounting debts. The present scenario is also not very much encouraging for the residents. One of the main concerns for the residents is the Omicron scare. Recent data have shown alarming spikes in the infection level. The number of infected people has shot up drastically.

- Advertisement -

Death tolls are also on the rise. The Health Department has reinforced the use of strict covid protocols. Masks have also been made compulsory. This has led the citizens to vociferously demand a further monetary announcement. Many politicians have also joined in support of the common people.

The government structured three checks at the time of the pandemic. The payments rolled out were $1200, $600 & $1400. This money did provide initial assistance. However, it failed to sustain the household in the long run. Several petitions have been on the rise. Let us look at the most signed petition below.

Stimulus Check: No New Checks Despite Strong Petition

Stimulus Check petitions were launched in demand of a fourth. The one initiated by Stephanie Bonin has gained gigantic support. It has been signed by a record number of residents. The petition is just 8000 signatures away from hitting the 3million mark. This would make the petition the highest signed one in the US.

- Advertisement -

Bonin insisted on a monthly stimulus check of $2000 for every American. The petition also asks for immediate payment of $1000 for the children. It now remains to be seen how the government reacts to the development.