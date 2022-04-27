Stimulus Check Posing Questions About Inflation

Stimulus Check is the most welcomed word in America. As of now, demands for the checks have surged drastically. Petitions have been made favoring the provision of the fourth round of payments. Amidst all the demands, fake news a doing the rounds. Recently, news of a bonus check of $7000 gained significant ground.

People everywhere began talking about the possibility of thr check. Much to the disappointment of the citizens, the speculations have been turned down. Sources have stated the claims to be false.

No news of any more payments has been announced by the federal government. The federal government did not show interest in providing any kore funding. Various states of the country have announced their kind of monetary assistance. California was the first state to announce the news.

Gavin Newsom assured a $500 payment to all the residents. The number would increase depending on the criteria. All these stimulus checks did provide a lot of relief to the citizens of America. However, recent doubts have crept into the minds of lawmakers, about whether the program was a mistake or not.

Stimulus Check: A Boon Or A Curse?

Stimulus checks proved to be of immense help to the Americans. The monetary benefits provided the much-needed respite to the citizens.

However, lawmakers have stated that the inception of the American Rescue Plan was probably a mistake. Analysts have stated that the stimulus payments have resulted in inflation.

Many families got money that was more than needed. Thus, the purchasing capacity of the people did not get affected.

As the stimulus checks have been closed, the families are facing acute problems in managing their households properly.

Debates have surfaced between lawmakers about the adversities caused by the stimulus payments.