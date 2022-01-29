Stimulus Check: Why There Will Be No More Checks?

Stimulus Check announcement made the Americans very much happy. A huge chunk of the citizens benefited from the much-needed financial assistance.

Common people, businessmen, and many others have already claimed their benefits. Since the time the administration of Joe Biden announced the Stimulus Checks, American citizens heaved a sigh of relief.

Reports portray that financial aid has helped the citizens to focus more on productivity. Now they do not have to worry about their financial burden.

Analysts reported a sharp decrease of 10% in defaulters since the onset of aids. The stimulus payments helped them recover those debts to a large extent. However, after the rollout of the third stimulus check, there were no more checks on the way.

This disheartened the citizens significantly. They are looking up to the government for more such monetary funding.

IRS rolled out provisions for aiding families who have a total count of four members. The qualified family is set to receive a sum of $11,400 provided they have two children who are within 17.

In case the family has not yet received the Stimulus Check they can check their eligibility on the IRS site. Apart from a few pending checks, the chances of new stimulus checks are slim.

Let us study the reasons in detail below.

Stimulus Check: No More Assisted Funds

All the hopes of new stimulus checks look to have gone down the drain. All the assisted funds have dried up from last year. A major reason for no more checks is the Build Back Better fiasco.

Joe Biden proposed a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill to support the masses in 2022. Unfortunately, the bill did not get passed by the Senators.

Not a single Republican politician voted in favor of the bill. The final nail was Joe Manchin. Manchin vehemently opposed the bill which ultimately failed.

The infrastructure bill had the provision of a probable Child Tax Credit extension. Another major reason for no more stimulus checks is the changing scenarios.

The wave of covid has appeared a lot less threatening than it initially was. This has allowed businesses and institutions to function with more freedom.