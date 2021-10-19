Stimulus Check: Pressure Mounts On Congress For $1400

Stimulus Check money is requested by the whole of America. Citizens have vociferously asked for the provision of more money. However, the federal government does not seem to be interested at all. The government is more focused on passing the bipartisan bill. They believe that the bill would provide the much-needed aid America needs.

However, this bill has faced strong discontent in the Senate. Republicans have vehemently opposed the bill and as of now, its future is bleak. Thus, the people are rightly calling for the fourth round of stimulus checks. The ongoing covid situation has added to the mounting concerns of the people.

The United States Of America has recorded an alarmingly high level of covid infections lately. This has led the people to fear another shutdown. Citizens of America, especially senior citizens, are facing extreme difficulties.

A group of advocates has asked the government to provide a $1400 stimulus to the elders. Let us take a look at the incident in detail below.

Stimulus Check Funds Important For Elders

The Senior citizens league comprises a group of people. This group aims to look after the welfare of the senior sections of society. The ongoing pandemic has left most of the households in tatters. Most of the citizens have lost their jobs and many others are struggling to make their living. Such circumstances have become exceedingly problematic for the elder generations.

Most of the old people have been forced to exhaust most of their retirement savings. The rising inflation is expected to shoot up the prices of essentials sky-high. In order to combat the adversities, monetary funding worth $1400 has been proposed.

Rick Delaney is the Chairman of the group. He asked the federal government to provide money to the Social Security recipients. Delaney stated that a large number of seniors have approached him for stimulus checks.