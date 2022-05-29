$2000 Stimulus Check Proposal For Residents Of Pennsylvania

Months ago, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a $1.7 billion budget, that included a proposal for $2,000 stimulus checks in direct payments to many Pennsylvanians.

Here’s where Pennsylvania’s campaign for stimulus checks stands. “Pennsylvanians should not have to pick between electricity and food, daycare and petrol.” In a statement, Wolf added, “We have the chance and the tools to guarantee they don’t struggle, to assure their success.” They should get the money out of the treasuries and into Pennsylvanians’ pockets.”

Stimulus Check Could Be Passed By The Lawmakers

House Bill 2531 and Senate Bill 1204 were introduced by Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, respectively, to support the program.

According to Newsweek, Wolf remarked, “Times are terrible at the moment as costs have moved up about everything from petrol to food, and I am here to discuss alternatives.” “I favor long-term options to best help working families, such as increasing the minimum wage, however, I am also offering a short-term solution to assist Pennsylvanians in getting back on their feet.”

Pennsylvanians earning $80 K or less would get $2,000 in stimulus checks under the plan, according to reports. As a result, Pennsylvania is said to have over $2 billion in federal ARPA funds. The monies will be returned to the federal government if they are not used by December 31, 2024. Rementer emphasized via email, “The governor has made it plain that Pennsylvanians need it and deserve this direct support.” “Rather than pushing the legislation and bringing aid to Pennsylvanians, Republicans are allowing this money to sit in bank accounts while they are in need.”

The White House is pushing for more stimulus checks, but the monies are being unused owing to Pennsylvania Republicans.