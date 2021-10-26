Stimulus Check Four Backed By Lawmakers

Stimulus Check demands have been growing for a significant amount of time. The local citizens have pushed hard for yet another financial assistance. The previously provided stimulus payments aided significantly to the citizens. The checks were announced at the time of acute economic distress.

America was being plagued by waves of coronavirus. The entire country was shut down. People lost their jobs and found it difficult to manage the household. Checks offered by the federal government provided the much-needed respite. The citizens were able to worry less and focus more on productivity.

- Advertisement -

However, the federal checks were limited only to three. Citizens felt the money was not enough to suffice them in the long run. The calls for another check seemed to have reached the lawmakers as well. Let us learn more about the news below.

Stimulus Check Push Fades Away

Vociferous calls for the fourth round of stimulus checks have gained momentum. The citizens are desperate for more financial assistance. They are doing everything in their power to persuade the government. At one point in time, the push for the fourth round had a political backup.

Lawmakers made significant efforts in their respective legislations for added money. This started in the month of April and continued till May. However, the calls soon started to fade away. The lawmakers shifted their focus towards the infrastructure bill instead. The bill is named “Build Back Better”.

- Advertisement -

The infrastructure bill has faced a lot of heat. It was supposed to be passed by now. Unfortunately, stiff opposition from the Republicans prevented the bill from being approved. Stimulus Check demands are still very much on the rise. The alarming rise in covid cases seems to trigger the cause even more.