The IRS Released New Guidelines Regarding Last Stimulus Check

Joe Biden, the President of America approved the American Rescue Plan in 2021 and as per this law, the eligible citizens would get a stimulus check worth $1,400. Along with stimulus checks, Child Tax credits were also given to the children who were eligible. These payments were either deposited directly into the bank accounts of the citizens or given via checks.

The Third Stimulus Check Can Be Still Claimed By Citizens Of America

However, there are a lot of people who despite being eligible for the payment did not receive or claim it. All the stimulus checks that have not yet been claimed can be still collected after filing the income tax returns for the year 2021. On 13th April, the IRS declared new guidelines on how to claim the extra or remaining amount of the stimulus check.

As per the guidelines, the individuals who did not get their stimulus check must review the page of Recovery Rebate Credit to know their eligibility and to be sure whether they can claim the credit for the year 2021. This information on the page was changed by the IRS recently as they have reviewed the answers to questions 1, 5, 8, and 9 present in topic F with the hope that they would help the people.

The information that has been updated can only help people who have filed their income tax return by the 18th of April which is the last date to get the missed stimulus check or to receive the additional amount. The deadline is approaching and now more than ever people will file their tax returns in order to get the money.

The guidelines must be followed by taxpayers to make sure that the full amount of money is received them. In some cases, the annual earnings of a family might have decreased after 2021, or a baby was born after 2021, and in such cases, the stimulus check amount will increase for the family.