Stimulus Check Rumored Once Again

Stimulus Check seems to be the need of the hour for the Americans. The threat of another wave of the coronavirus looms large over America. Covid cases have experienced an alarming surge in recent weeks. This has led the people to speculate about a possible shutdown. The dreaded memory of the 2020 shutdown is still fresh in the minds of Americans.

A shutdown brings immense pressure on individuals. The economy also takes a huge blow. Households struggle to meet their necessities. Keeping in mind all of these, the citizens are petitioning for the provision of another check. Some states have taken matters into their own hands. They have designed their very own version of Stimulus Checks.

- Advertisement -

The administration of Joe Biden had earlier stated that they were open to suggestions. He stated that the government looked into the welfare of the people. Any suggestions that would help the people will be considered. However, despite a huge demand for the Stimulus Check, the federal government did not respond.

Responsibility was vested upon Congress to evaluate the scenario. They stated that the economy has somewhat bounced back. The rate of unemployment was significantly low. Thus, they did not seem plausible to deliver any further payments. However, recent threats of omicron have ignited rumors. Let us learn more below.

Stimulus Check Four Finally Happening?

America seems to be dealing with a lot at the moment. In the most unfortunate manner, another round of covid wave is highly speculated. The fear of the Omicron variant wreaking havoc has caused everyone to be fearful. Thus, there have been significant rumors that there might be new federal checks.

- Advertisement -

However, a new stimulus check looks unlikely as of now. The federal government is much more focused on the $2trillion Build Back Better Plan. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are being heavily pleaded to sign in favor of the bill.