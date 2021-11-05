Stimulus Check: Rumors Gain Traction For $15K Gains Steam Online

There have been rumors on the internet that a fourth stimulus check will be getting approved which is worth $15,000.

The channel LALate on YouTube has made this statement without any evidence on a video that was released on Thursday. In reality, there has been no talk of a fourth stimulus check being approved.

Google Search trends show that the phrase “4th stimulus checks passed today,” has picked up since the video.

The Rumors Of A New Stimulus Check Is Fake, There Are Other Aid Programs To Help You Out

The government is still sending out the final child tax credit checks of the year in November and December, but there is no sign that a fourth stimulus check might be in the works for the near future.

Federal policymakers are now deeply involved in negotiations over President Biden’s massive budget bill and are showing no signs of giving Americans another broad round of stimulus checks.

Many people lost their sources of income in the pandemic and are still looking for help, as inflation pushes up prices for much of what they buy. More people developed a dimmer view of the national economy over the last month, with 65% now calling it “poor,” according to a new poll.

You can check other aid programs that offer billions of dollars to needy people.

Through December, most households with children age 17 and younger are receiving monthly cash payments through a temporary expansion of the child tax credit. Households can get a total of up to $1,500 stimulus checks for kids ages 6 to 17 and as much as $1,800 for each child under 6. This is known as the “Family stimulus check”,

If you’ve had trouble keeping up with your house payments and utility bills, you can still seek financial relief through a $10 billion mortgage assistance program that was part of the giant COVID stimulus package that Biden signed in March.