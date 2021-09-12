Stimulus Check Scams- Unprecedented Rise

A statement of advice was released by the department of the IRS with regard to the scams that are currently going on concerning the stimulus check payments. It has been stated that the number of scams that took place was the biggest in the summer of 2021. As per the reports, it was found out that a new record was set in the months of June as well as July.

Avoid The Stimulus Check Scams

Jim Lee, the chief of the investigation unit of the department of IRS gave a statement on the issue. It was stated that the number of scams with regard to the stimulus checks financial aid payments that were reached were more than what was seen in a decade. He also stressed the importance of keeping personal information confidential. He stated that taxpayers must be very careful while providing any sort of personal information and stay alert to prevent falling victim to the scams.

A few tips have been provided by the IRS that would help the citizens avoid falling prey to the scams. They stated that the scammers try their best to use the exact language that is used by the IRS department to get to the people. Words like “fiscal activity” are used by them to fool the customers when they contact them about the stimulus checks.

It was stated that the department never sends any kind of unsolicited emails or text messages through some fake ids. Along with that, they also never demand people to pay their taxes through cryptocurrencies or gift cards. They also never tell the people that they will be jailed if they do not make the required payments. They have also provided certain indicators so that people do not fall prey to the stimulus check financial aid payments scams. They include grammatical errors or some kind of spelling mistakes.