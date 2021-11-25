Fourth Stimulus Check: States Offering Checks And Financial Support

Several states across the US are offering stimulus checks.

Various regions are sending out stimulus checks to residents and our guide outlines which of the 50 states are doing so, or if they’re providing other benefits.

The financial support available in the US is not just limited to stimulus checks but there are additional tax breaks, extended benefits programs, unemployment benefits increases, Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit, and other creative initiatives in certain states.

Latest Stimulus Check Updates From Various States

In Alabama, the likelihood of another stimulus check is not high. The state government launched the ‘Altogether’ campaign, but this isn’t providing residents or businesses with much COVID-19 relief. Updates from the Alabama state government are scarce, with the latest news out of the state being that Governor Kay Ivey has signed into law numerous bills that would pave the way for the state to start the construction of new prisons using federal aid money.

In Arizona, there’s bad news as there’s little sign of the state offering a new form of financial aid amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with Gov. Doug Ducey set to use federal money to encourage people to find employment rather than paying people not to work.

Arkansas has gone to court in a legal battle against its own residents after ending federal unemployment benefits worth $300 per week. They are also providing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) initiative, which offers support for low-income families when it comes to buying food.

Colorado on its state government website, provides links for people to apply for cash assistance (TANF), child care assistance, employment assistance, energy assistance (LEAP), and food assistance (SNAP).

Connecticut offers a “Back to Work” plan that involved a provision of a $1,000 check to eligible applicants who got back into the workforce after 8 weeks off of unemployment.