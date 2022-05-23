Stimulus Check Update- States To Push For Payments

The coronavirus pandemic led to the influx of federal stimulus check relief in the form of trillions of dollars to most of the American workers and businesses. As the federal government went on to transition its spending from stimulus payments to infrastructure- several states have decided to pick up the slack and have started issuing their own stimulus proposals for the current year. There have been quite a few states that have been offering some packages- while proposing stimulus payments of various types for their residents.

Several States Have Devised Their Stimulus Check Payments

In the state of California, the state has been receiving a budget surplus from the last couple of years- with a large section of the money issued directly back to its residents. In 2021 and early 2022, the state issued a couple of rounds of stimulus check relief to the residents of California which come to a total of $9 billion. This was released in a press statement from the office of Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom also went on to announce that the state would be sending a payment of $400 to every single vehicle owner- with a limit of around $400 checks- in order to offset the economic hardship at the gas pump.

In the state of Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp recently issued stimulus check payments for residents- but converted them into the form of a tax refund. Single taxpayers would be receiving a one-time payment of $250, while those who have been filing jointly will be receiving a payment of $500. Those who went on to claim head of the household status would be receiving a sum of $375.

In Hawaii, Governor David Ige had already proposed a stimulus check payment of $100 as a refund for all the dependents and taxpayers back in January 2022. Quite a few months later, the state legislature went on to approve a measure that would be providing taxpayers who have an earning below $100,000 a check of $300, and $100 for those who would be making more than that.