Stimulus Check Update: Dividend Stocks Could Provide Income Boost

Although the impact of stimulus check payments on the American economy can’t be negated, one needs to stop hoping for another. The federal government doesn’t seem to be in too much of a rush to bring out more broad payments. But, it shouldn’t be much cause for worry, as the dividend checks would definitely be plentiful. Of course, one must also remember that the rally of the stock market over the last couple of years does indicate that most of the companies don’t seem to be yielding as much as they were before.

Dividend Checks A Substitute For Stimulus Check Payments

In the event that you have no problem looking over the hottest tickers, you will definitely find quite a few companies that have been returning more than generous amounts of stimulus check payments to their shareholders. Several stocks like JPMorgan Chase and Walgreens Boots Alliance have brought oversized dividends with them- and it also must be kept in mind that one can build a passive income portfolio simply by using change.

For JPMorgan Chase, people have been quite concerned regarding the interest rate hikes issued by the Fed. But most of us would do well to remember that banks usually work well in an environment with a rising interest rate– something that is ideal with the stimulus check payments issued. JPMorgan Chase is currently the largest bank in the United States, with total assets of $3.8 trillion. The last year saw them going through a lot of investor attention- with a profit of 70%.

Walgreens, on the other hand, has been on a staggering decrease of about 40% over the last 5 years. But its dividends- a substitute for stimulus check payments- have simply increased. Back in July, the company boosted its payout (quarterly) by 2.1% to about 48 cents per share.