Stimulus Check Surprise For California

Stimulus Check has provided a sense of relief to all Americans. When the country imposed a strict shut down, people were clueless about their future. This was when the federal government came up with the idea of a stimulus check. Joe Biden announced a series of monetary assistance based on the eligibility of the residents.

The federal government issued three sets of Stimulus Check. Checks worth $600, $1200 & $1400 were rolled out to the qualifying citizens. The third set of checks was issued recently by the IRS. The money was transferred directly to the bank accounts. However, people also had the choice to opt for paper checks.

Recent data have shown alarming spikes in the infection level. The number of infected people has shot up drastically. Death tolls are also on the rise. The Health Department has reinforced the use of strict covid protocols. Masks have also been made compulsory. This has led the citizens to vociferously demand a further monetary announcement.

Citizens have requested the government to aid them if another shutdown is to happen. Some of the households are still recovering from the adversities. Luckily, several states have announced stimulus checks of their own. Let us look at some of them.

Stimulus Check: Golden State Stimulus Dispatched

California has been one of the first states to issue a Stimulus Check. They have issued quite a few rounds of checks by now. Governor Gavin Newsom has stated that more families will receive money ahead of Christmas. Families earning below $75000 will be entitled to a check of $600.

Households having children under eighteen years will receive an additional $500. California has dished out 803,000 stimulus checks for the week. The checks will continue to be circulated till the year-end.