Stimulus Check: Are You On The List Of Those Getting A Check In January 2022?

The continuing global pandemic has made us resigned to another year of restrictions and economic uncertainty. The stimulus checks have been a lifeline as people lost their jobs and were restricted to their homes during the lockdown period.

During January next year, many individuals and families will get the benefit of a stimulus check that will help them alleviate some hardship. The situation has been aggravated by the spurt in cases in recent weeks brought on the new Omicron variant. It was the Delta variant earlier. These developments keep reminding us that the restrictions are here to stay for some time.

- Advertisement -

There have been renewed fears of contracting the infection as people are more vulnerable during the winter months. The scope of work also gets severely restricted during the winter months and many Americans are staring at another round of layoffs and restricted working hours.

The US federal government could roll out more stimulus checks, though the 4th stimulus check seems a distant possibility, at least in the form that we have seen.

Getting A Stimulus Check In January

President Biden has extended the hold on repayment of student loan debts. It has been extended from January 31, 2022, to May 1, 2022. It will give students and their families the much-needed breather as the situation has seen a turn for the worse instead of easing these past two months.

- Advertisement -

Select workers may get a stimulus check in January though it has been restricted to certain groups. For instance, teachers and other school administrators will get a one-time stimulus check in states like Florida.

Many Americans have also not collected the third round of stimulus payments. They are still eligible and will get their payment if they file the income tax returns for 2021 early next year.

Families that have welcomed Babies into their home in 2021 are also eligible for the $1,400 check if their income is within the limit stipulated by the administration.