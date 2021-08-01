Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of A 4th Check

While several citizens have their hopes set on a fourth stimulus check, several requirements need to be fulfilled for it to see the light of the day. As it stands, when the American Rescue Plan was signed in the middle of March, quite a few people were thrilled to see a stimulus payment of $1,400 which then hit their bank accounts.

But as of now, more and more citizens are jumping on to the idea that yet another payment may be on board- if not the current year, then the next.

- Advertisement -

Incidentally, if another stimulus check does come to being, it will be bringing with it catastrophic news. For, the economy is on the rise currently. So if the fourth payment is deemed necessary, it would imply that the economy has gone under yet again.

Also, with the widespread use of coronavirus vaccines, we are in a much better place than we were previously. Nevertheless, there are a few conditions that need to be met for another stimulus payment to come onboard.

Conditions To Be Met For Another Stimulus Check

One of the conditions that need to be met for a stimulus check is the unemployment rate needs to rise significantly- and immediately. In April of 2020, the rate of unemployment was somewhere around 15%.

- Advertisement -

In the March of 2021, the rate had fallen below 6%. Since businesses are looking to open, it can be assured that the rate of unemployment would keep falling further. For another payment, the rate of unemployment needs to jump really high.

Another condition that is required for a fourth stimulus check is the outbreak getting worse. Currently, the delta variant is looking quite dangerous in Northern America- with the outbreak expanding every week. Yet, the situation isn’t as dangerous as it was at the start of the pandemic- or even when cases took an upward turn in the winter. To be prepared, the CDC has been asking vaccinated people to put on a mask- just to be on the safe side. So, for another payment, the outbreak needs to be over the top.