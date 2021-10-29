Stimulus Check Update: Checks And Benefits Are Headed To These States

Several states have planned to support their residents through stimulus checks amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

State governments are currently in charge of looking out for the citizens as the federal government has decided against another round of stimulus checks in the United States of America. There are some states providing financial aid via stimulus checks while others have chosen to utilize the money elsewhere.

Federal stimulus checks initially came to the rescue at the start of this pandemic, but it is now the states who are tasked to provide new and various economic offerings that will come as a welcome relief to families across the United States.

The Status Of Stimulus Checks In Different States

Various states are in the process of dispatching stimulus checks to ease the financial pain brought upon by the virus.

People living in Alaska can receive financial help from the Federal-State Extended Benefits program, which could bring another 13 to 20 weeks of checks.

Arizona might not offer another round of stimulus checks as they might be using the federal money to encourage people to find work than paying people not to work.

The state’s Back to Work Program is offering a one-off 1,000 dollar payment for unemployed persons who accept part-time work and 2,000 dollars to anyone unemployed person who takes on a full-time post.

California is the only state that has sent a check from their own money in the form of the Golden State Stimulus, as the state has a budget surplus due to their tax system. Residents earning 30,000-75,000 dollars a year are entitled to 500 or 600 dollars, as well as 500 dollars to be paid to households with dependent children.Residents of Colorado, who received at least one unemployment payment between March 15, 2020, and October 24, 2020, will receive 375 dollars.